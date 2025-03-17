3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

American Century Investments Focused Dynamic Growth Investor

(ACFOX): 0.86% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. ACFOX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ACFOX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.32%.

Davis Financial Y

(DVFYX) is a stand out amongst its peers. Sector - Finance funds offer a stable, diversified approach to investing that focuses on the financial industry, an infamously large, complex, and heavily-regulated space. With five-year annualized performance of 16.52%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.55%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

JPMorgan Intrepid Advantage I

(JIISX): 0.39% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIISX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.74% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

