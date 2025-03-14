3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Growth Fund R5

(JMGFX): 0.79% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. JMGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JMGFX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.29%.

Janus Henderson Research I

(JRAIX): 0.64% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JRAIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.54% over the last five years, JRAIX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities R5

(MSCDX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MSCDX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. MSCDX has an expense ratio of 0.75%, management fee of 0.57%, and annual returns of 13.2% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.