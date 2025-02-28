3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Janus Henderson Global Research Institutional

(JAWGX) has a 0.7% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. JAWGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 13.4% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity R2

(MUESX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MUESX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 15.07%, expense ratio of 0.99% and management fee of 0.4%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Great-West T.Rowe Price Equity Income

(MXEQX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MXEQX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. MXEQX has an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.59%, and annual returns of 12.02% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

