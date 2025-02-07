3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth R

(FGSKX). FGSKX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.83%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.51%.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R2

(JIGZX): 1.09% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGZX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 17.35% over the last five years, JIGZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AQR Equity Market Neutral R6

(QMNRX): 1.2% expense ratio and 1.1% management fee. QMNRX is a Market Neutral - Equity mutual fund. Their portfolios typically hold 50% of their securities in a long position, and 50% in a short position. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.15% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

