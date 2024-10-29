3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Meeder Dynamic Growth Fund

(FLDGX): 1.26% expense ratio and 0.72% management fee. FLDGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FLDGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.57%.

Janus Henderson Research Institutional

(JAGRX): 0.6% expense ratio and 0.47% management fee. JAGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. JAGRX, with annual returns of 17.82% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier

(TRCPX). Expense ratio: 0.56%. Management fee: 0.4%. Five year annual return: 12.16%. TRCPX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.