3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

First Eagle Gold Fund I

(FEGIX) has a 0.94% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like FEGIX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With yearly returns of 11.45% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan Large Cap Value Fund R6

(JLVMX). Expense ratio: 0.44%. Management fee: 0.4%. JLVMX is a Large Cap Value fund. These funds invest in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.35% over the last five years.

Neuberger Berman Genesis Trust

(NBGEX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBGEX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. NBGEX has an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 1.06%, and annual returns of 10.32% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.