3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

BlackRock 80/20 Target Allocation I

(BIAPX) has a 0.1% expense ratio and 0% management fee. BIAPX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.19% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Goldman Sachs US Equity Dividend & Premier IR

(GVIRX): 0.75% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. GVIRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.83% over the last five years, GVIRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Nationwide Bailard Cognitive Value M

(NWHFX). Expense ratio: 0.93%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 12.15%. NWHFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

