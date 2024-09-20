3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Eagle MLP Strategy I

(EGLIX) has a 1.41% expense ratio and 1.25% management fee. EGLIX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. With yearly returns of 17.8% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Federated MDT Stock A

(FSTRX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. FSTRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 13.64% over the last five years, FSTRX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Aggressive Growth Premier

(TSAPX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TSAPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TSAPX has an expense ratio of 0.25%, management fee of 0.1%, and annual returns of 11.91% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

