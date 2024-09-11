3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fidelity Select Tech Hardware

(FDCPX) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FDCPX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 18.92% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio S

(IPESX). Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.75%. IPESX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 11.95% over the last five years.

Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor

(VPMCX): 0.38% expense ratio and 0.37% management fee. VPMCX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 14.16%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FDCPX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (VPMCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (IPESX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.