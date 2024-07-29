3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA Selectively Hedged Global Equity I (DSHGX). DSHGX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.32%, management fee of 0.24%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.44%.

Principal Large Cap Growth I J (PLGJX). Expense ratio: 0.8%. Management fee: 0.6%. PLGJX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 14.34% over the last five years.

Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value R6 (WFPRX): 0.7% expense ratio and 0.66% management fee. WFPRX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.51% over the last five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.