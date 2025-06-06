3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Columbia Balanced Z

(CBALX): 0.67% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. CBALX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. CBALX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 9.99%.

Heartland Value Fund Institutional

(HNTVX) is a stand out amongst its peers. HNTVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 15.17%, expense ratio of 0.91% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Voya Large Cap Growth W

(IGOWX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. IGOWX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. IGOWX has an expense ratio of 0.64%, management fee of 0.51%, and annual returns of 13.45% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

