3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Credit Suisse Commodity Return Strategy A

(CRSAX) has a 1.05% expense ratio and 0.59% management fee. CRSAX is an Investment Grade - Bonds mutual fund, which do not focus on one particular part of the curve and can also hold a wide range of investment grade credit levels. With yearly returns of 13.42% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Value I

(MALVX): 0.54% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. MALVX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 13.42% over the last five years, MALVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Davis Balanced A

(RPFCX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RPFCX is a part of the Allocation Balanced fund category; these funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. RPFCX has an expense ratio of 0.98%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 13.84% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.