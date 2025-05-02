3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Nuveen Global Dividend Growth A

(NUGAX) has a 1.15% expense ratio and 0.71% management fee. NUGAX is a Global - Equity mutual fund. These funds invest in large markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and operate with very few geographical limitations. With yearly returns of 12.74% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Y

(VNVYX): 0.9% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. VNVYX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. VNVYX, with annual returns of 17.24% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Thornburg Investment Income Builder I

(TIBIX). Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.69%. Five year annual return: 15%. TIBIX is an Allocation Balanced mutual fund. Allocation Balanced funds look to invest across asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual; these funds are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

