3 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Won't Be This Cheap for Long

Key Points

Shopify's revenue growth is accelerating.

MercadoLibre stock is down on pressured margins, but it should turn back up on improvements.

Carnival is demonstrating resilience, and as the debt goes down, the stock should soar.

10 stocks we like better than Shopify ›

The S&P 500 may be hitting new highs, but that doesn't mean every stock is. Investors are feeling a fresh burst of confidence as oil prices come down, but some individual stocks aren't feeling the love.

Consider Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK). These are stocks with strong long-term prospects that are all down this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's why these stocks could be excellent investments over the long term.

1. Shopify

Since its expansion from what was essentially a turnkey e-commerce setup for entrepreneurs looking for simple and powerful options into a large business offering a broad assortment of commerce services, Shopify has developed its brand into a competitive force in all kinds of commerce.

2025 was another excellent year for the e-commerce giant, with a 30% increase in sales, an acceleration, and a 17% free-cash-flow margin.

It's a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) has arisen as a cheaper means of accomplishing many of the tasks that SaaS subscriptions often take care of. Many SaaS companies have been working to integrate AI into their models to demonstrate their continued relevance, Shopify included. It recently launched Shopify Catalog, a massive list of products from any of its merchants that want to be included, that is searchable on AI platforms and shopping sites.

Expect Shopify to bounce back, as it has in the past, and provide value for shareholders.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre is a powerhouse e-commerce and fintech company operating in Latin America. It's growing quickly and has a massive opportunity, but profits contracted in the most recent quarter, sending the stock down.

Investors shouldn't ignore the potential here. Sales increased 47% year over year (currency neutral) in the 2025 fourth quarter, with a 7% increase in gross merchandise volume and a 53% increase in total payment volume. Because its region still lags many other parts of the world in both of its core segments, it should be able to maintain high growth for many years. It consistently rolls out new products and services to improve its value proposition and attract more business to help with the shift.

In these efforts, there are times when it has to invest a lot to lay the groundwork for the future. That's what's happening today, and the margin pressure should ease as the investments pay off. However, at that point, you may not have the opportunity to buy in at a low price.

3. Carnival

Carnival is the largest cruise operator in the world, and it has demonstrated incredible resilience in the face of tough inflation. However, it's still recovering from closures in the pandemic, when it had to take on a huge debt to survive. While the company continues to report robust performance and a strong recovery, the debt continues to sit on its books.

In the fiscal 2026 first quarter (ended Feb. 28), it hit record revenue, again, and earnings per share were up 50% year over year. 2026 bookings grew by double digits, and it continues to book at historically high prices.

As the debt continues to diminish, the investment thesis will get even better, and now is the time to buy before the stock soars.

Should you buy stock in Shopify right now?

Before you buy stock in Shopify, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Shopify wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $498,522!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,276,807!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.