3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

Temperatures are rising. And so are concerns about what's next for the stock market. The answer to the former issue is air conditioning and/or a cool swim. The latter is more challenging.

However, one possibility is to invest in stocks that pay you to own them and that have solid long-term prospects. With that in mind, here are three magnificent dividend stocks to buy hand over fist in July.

1. AbbVie

You're simply not going to find much, if anything, to dislike about AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) dividend. Let's start with the juicy dividend yield of nearly 4.5%. Add to that the fact that AbbVie is a Dividend King with 51 consecutive years of dividend increases.

But there's more to like about AbbVie than just its dividend program. For example, the stock is a bargain. The drugmaker's shares currently trade at only 12.3 times expected earnings.

The main negative for AbbVie is that its revenue and profits are declining. This trend is due to the company's top-selling drug, Humira, losing patent exclusivity in the U.S. this year.

However, there's no reason to worry. AbbVie should quickly return to robust growth by 2025 thanks to its strong product lineup and late-stage pipeline.

2. Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) looks like an income investor's dream. If you're comfortable dealing with the tax hassles associated with investing in a limited partnership (LP), you can get a dividend yield of nearly 4.6% by buying BEP. If not, the corporate shares that trade under the BEPC ticker offer a yield of close to 4.4%.

Either way, you'll own a part of the same fantastic underlying business. Brookfield Renewable operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy facilities across the world.

The demand for renewable energy will almost certainly skyrocket over the coming years. Countries and major corporations won't be able to achieve their carbon emissions goals without more renewable energy. Also, the growth in the electric vehicle market should generate an even greater demand for electric power.

Brookfield Renewable is gearing up to meet this demand. The company's development pipeline capacity totals around 132 gigawatts. That's more than four times the current operational capacity.

3. Enterprise Products Partners

Want an especially high yield? You'll definitely want to check out Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). This midstream energy company offers a distribution yield of nearly 7.5%.

Enterprise Products Partners' distributions come like clockwork. Even better, they get bigger and bigger. The company has increased its distribution for 24 consecutive years. We're not talking about tiny hikes, either. The compound annual growth rate for Enterprise's distributions is around 7%.

But won't renewable energy reduce the demand for the fossil fuels that flow through Enterprise Products Partners' pipelines? Not anytime soon. As the world population grows, it's unlikely that wind and solar will be able to keep up with the associated increased energy demand.

Both the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the International Energy Agency project that the global demand for oil and gas will increase through 2050. If these agencies are right (and I suspect they are), Enterprise Products Partners should be able to keep those magnificent distributions flowing for a long time to come.

Keith Speights has positions in AbbVie, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.