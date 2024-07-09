3 Magnificent 7 Stocks Still Worth Buying at New Highs

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The magnificent rally in the Magnificent Seven stocks has added trillions in value to the stock market over the past few years. Undoubtedly, these seven stocks alone are worth more than many developed economies put together. And though the steam will eventually run out, with valuations starting to creep higher, I don’t see the rally ending in tears, at least not for the largest mega-caps dominating this market.

Sure, they could take a hit if the broader stock market heads lower, but when it comes to AI-driven growth narratives, cash flows and real earnings, it’s tough to stack up against the Magnificent Seven tech companies.

Size is a real advantage these days, especially if leveraged effectively. Like a heavyweight boxer, the Magnificent Seven companies pack a lot of punch. And they may be tough to knock down, even as fast-rising rivals look to seize the AI opportunity.

At the end of the day, fortune favors the big in a high-rate environment. And until growth dries up, the Magnificent Seven are still worth buying. Here are three that look most promising today:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been the lone dog in the Magnificent Seven dog over the past two years. Undoubtedly, weakening vehicle deliveries and uncertainties regarding the firm’s stance in the AI race have been big reasons to ditch the stock and ask questions later. Indeed, the volatility of the auto business alone was enough reason to throw in the towel on shares of the Elon Musk-run electric vehicle (EV) firm.

In April, TSLA stock sunk to its lowest point at around $142 and change per share. The negative momentum was scary; all hope seemed lost, and it only seemed like the name could go lower. As it turned out, that marked the low point before TSLA stock shot higher. Now up more than 77% since those depths, Tesla is making a strong case for why it should be considered magnificent again.

With the stock back in the green for 2024, I think Tesla investors have plenty of reason to stay aboard after the recent better-than-feared report of delivery data. It certainly feels like a turning point. Further, the broader robotaxi market has made big strides lately, and that alone, I believe, makes Tesla’s coming August event that much more interesting.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock rocketed nearly 6% last Friday to hit a new all-time high just shy of the $540 mark. Undoubtedly, the company recently received a positive note from Loop Capital’s Rob Sanderson, who views Meta’s AI strategy and position as perhaps better than its rival and top AI contender, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Additionally, Sanderson noted Meta’s “proven” record of being an “innovator and effective fast follower.” Indeed, the firm’s effectiveness as a swift follower is the key point here. We all know Meta can innovate organically and via acquisition. Perhaps what helps separate Meta from other Magnificent Seven companies is its ability to course correct rapidly.

It certainly did not take long for Meta to go from being big on the metaverse to being even bigger on AI. Whether it’s AI or another nascent technology (metaverse or BCI?), it’s comforting to know Meta has the agility and size to move fast and in a big way.

Apple (AAPL)

Finally, we have Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which also shot to new highs ($227 and change per share) Monday as tech flexed its muscles. Like Tesla, Apple was a dog in the first quarter of 2024.

Since then, the tables have turned massively, as AAPL stock melted up explosively in June. The momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing. In fact, the stock may be ready to test $250 per share as investors further digest the possibilities with the OpenAI deal and perhaps other similar deals that could be announced in the second half.

Perhaps a collaboration to bring Google Gemini could keep Apple’s momentum going strong from here. A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests details on an Apple-Google partnership on AI could be announced at the coming September iPhone event.

If Google ends up paying Apple as it does for having Google Search as the default engine in Safari, Apple investors could continue to witness the strength we’ve witnessed in recent weeks. I think Google may need to pay Apple to compete with OpenAI more effectively.

