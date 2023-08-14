3 Machine Learning Stocks to Buy Before the Breakout

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to innovation and machine learning, these 3 top machine learning stocks are undoubtedly leading the industry. It is amazing to see how much technology has advanced in recent years and how each of them has benefited from this development. It is also wonderful to see how complex and cumbersome processes have been optimized, becoming a sequence of constant learning where their effectiveness and efficiency increase with every passing second. Read on and confirm for yourself that these companies represent high-potential machine learning stocks.

Must-Buy Machine Learning Stocks: Oracle (ORCL)

Imagine Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) as a brilliant, maverick prodigy, always hungry for knowledge. Its mastery lies in building and managing intricate enterprise data systems. However, their true prowess emerges through their mastery of machine learning, a phenomenon akin to endowing their computers with a growing and evolving brain. This digital intellect enables them to understand and leverage data with ever-deepening wisdom.

Oracle’s unwavering focus on machine learning distinguishes it as a pioneer in harnessing the potential of data. Its financial saga reflects its success. In the previous fiscal year, its revenue soared to an impressive $50 billion, a staggering 18% increase. To further underline its prowess, the most recent quarter saw revenues rise by 17% to a staggering $13.8 billion. Especially noteworthy are its cloud revenues, which shot up a staggering 54% in the same quarter.

These remarkable figures paint a vivid portrait of Oracle’s relentless growth. Its strategic investments in cloud technology and machine learning are paying off, reflecting its visionary approach. For those eager to enter the world of technology and Machine Learning investments, Oracle emerges as a guiding star, promising financial gains and the opportunity to be part of a transformative journey. Indeed, I believe Oracle is one of the best must-buy machine learning stocks.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In the realm of innovation, Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) plays the role of a modern magician, creating software tools that shape the extraordinary. Its creations range from architectural marvels to breathtaking cinematic spectacles. The real wonder, however, lies in his latest endeavor, diving fully into the realm of “machine learning” magic. It’s all about endowing computers with the ability to predict the appearance of designs and offer suggestions for improvement, a delicate fusion of artistic vision and technological precision.

Like an eternal seeker of wisdom, Autodesk is constantly exploring ways to improve. The integration of machine learning into its software promises to elevate its creations to new heights, transforming the way we conceive and update digital designs. For investors captivated by the limitless potential of intelligent technology, Autodesk is at the forefront of innovation, inviting them to participate in a journey that promises to redefine the creative landscape.

The financial tapestry of this company is equally captivating. Comparing earnings to the prior year, they experienced an impressive 8% rebound, underscoring their enduring growth trajectory. Although margins experienced a modest decline, the core of their revenue comes from subscriptions and design and manufacturing sales, indicating a solid and resilient financial foundation.

Digging deeper, it becomes clear that the driving force behind its revenues lies in its design and manufacturing offerings, which make up the bulk of its profits. Demonstrating prudent fiscal stewardship, they channel their earnings into technology and machine learning initiatives, perpetuating their commitment to improvement. That makes it among the top must-buy machine learning stocks.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Imagine a fortress in the digital realm, impervious to threats, protecting companies from unseen dangers. This is the role CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has taken on: a sentinel equipped with the power of artificial intelligence, vigilant to detect and thwart malicious actors before they can unleash disaster.

For those looking for something shiny to boost their investment portfolio, this company shines like a precious gem waiting to be discovered. Imagine an investment that keeps up with the ever-evolving threat landscape and evolves autonomously, gaining intelligence with each thwarted cyberattack. Thanks to its machine learning mastery, CrowdStrike stands as a guardian whose prowess only grows over time, as a trusted ally that continually hones its skills to protect against emerging threats.

Turning the pages of its financial narrative reveals an impressive growth story, a staggering 42% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. This remarkable rebound is reflected in higher profitability and a wider gross margin, demonstrating their keen financial acumen and skillful management.

Beyond the numerical realm, their narrative is replete with stories of innovation. Enter “Charlotte AI,” a digital detective who learns from the experience of her human counterparts, honing her capabilities over time. In addition, collaborations with industry titans such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) add to its formidable clout, promising to unleash even more powerful applications at the intersection of technology and security. Earning Level 5 approval from the Department of Defense is a resounding testament to its prowess, a recognition akin to earning the highest accolade in the security arena. Thus, it is one of the best must-buy machine learning stocks in my eyes.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

