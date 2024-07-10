3 Luxury Retail Stocks That Are Perfect Fit for Your Portfolio

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Recent insights from the Altagamma Consumer and Retail Insight event in Milan make a compelling bull case for betting on luxury retail stocks.

A qualitative analysis presented during the event showed how the luxury space relies on few affluent clients. Despite the broader economic headwinds, these high-end customers continue driving robust revenue for luxury brands.

If brands can focus on exclusivity, quality, and hyper-personalized services, they can strategically position themselves for long-term expansion. This powerful strategy ensures their market relevance and adds to the allure of investing in the luxury retail realm.

That said, these three luxury retail stocks embody the concepts discussed above. These businesses have held firm despite the broader economic slowdown and continue delivering the goods for their shareholders. Moreover, they are expected to continue growing at a healthy pace, fueled by their tremendous brand equity.

LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton (LVMUY)

LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) is a premier choice in luxury retail, and it has weathered multiple economic storms. Housing some of the biggest luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, LVMUY has been a juggernaut in its niche.

Moreover, the company has effectively safeguarded its premium appeal through its disciplined pricing strategies and thoughtful product expansions. Of late, we’ve seen it lag its lofty historical growth, but that’s not stopping its out-of-the-box approach.

It recently announced the acquisition of a high-end Swiss watchmaker in Spiza, which sells its popular Time Machine watch for an eye-catching $30,000. Moreover, its collaborating with Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to rejuvenate the Orient Express brand and its pre-pandemic acquisition of Belmond. This initiative includes launching new hotels, trains, and sailing ships, effectively diversifying LVMH’s portfolio in luxury hospitality.

Hermes (HESAY)

French luxury goods giant Hermes (OTCMKTS:HESAY) stands as a beacon of prestige. The luxury retail player has built a powerful brand, epitomized by its legendary Birkin Bag, symbolizing scarcity and appeal.

Over the years, Hermes built a loyal customer base while leveraging its robust pricing power. This strategy has allowed the company to grow consistently over the past several years. Its five-year revenue and EBITDA growth averaged 17.8% and 23.1%, respectively. Moreover, its free cash flow margin over the same period averaged a spectacular 24%.

Perhaps most heartening is that its recent results have been in line with its historical metrics despite the headwinds. HESAY stock, however, has been running hot since the start of the year but has dipped recently, making it an opportune time to pounce on it.

Hermès maintains a bellwether position in its niche, focusing on high-end exclusivity.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is a diversified luxury lifestyle apparel company with a global presence. It caters to various pricing segments and categories, with its geographical reach spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Since 2017, under the dynamic leadership of CEO Patrice Louvet, Ralph Lauren revitalized its brand image while maintaining its track record. It made substantial investments in design, merchandising, and marketing while focusing on more high-end products to boost its brand equity. Furthermore, the brand has built a significant social media following and high-profile endorsements, fueling its popularity.

In the past 13 consecutive quarters, the firm has beaten estimates across both lines by considerable margins. Moreover, with double-digit profitability growth, the company has built substantial cash reserves while managing its debt load effectively. Additionally, investing in RL stock comes with a dividend, yielding an attractive 2%.

