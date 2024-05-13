3 Low-Key Cryptos Set for 10X Gains in the Coming Altseason

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Many people are not looking for cryptos to buy due to the recent cooldown in the market. But despite Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other large-cap tokens moderating recently, I strongly feel that the highly-anticipated altseason might be coming soon. Of course, Bitcoin would have to run higher for this awaited surge in altcoins to materialize. However, history does suggest that there is usually a second wave of hype in the crypto market, once Bitcoin starts to really run.

This second wave of hype usually mints the highest number of new crypto millionaires as it revolves around the altcoin market, which is very volatile and can swing massively to both the upside (but also the downside).

What’s unique this time is that Bitcoin has already gained significantly, and done so well before the halving. It usually takes a few months post-halving for Bitcoin’s supply crunch to build up before this token breaks higher, so I suspect the recent inflows to spot Bitcoin ETFs have caused this rally. Regardless, I think Bitcoin could spike past $100,000 or more in late 2024 or early 2025. In such a scenario, these three cryptos to buy could deliver 10X or more in short order.

Yak DAO (YAKS-USD)

Source: JLStock / Shutterstock.com

Yak DAO (YAKS-USD) hasn’t even been listed on CoinMarketCap yet, but I think it is a good idea to buy cryptos that are still early in their listing process. Once these tokens are listed on price-tracking websites and exchanges, a significant amount of capital can flow in from retail crypto investors. That’s why pre-list investing from institutions and whales is so popular, as these tokens can easily provide multi-bagger gains early in their life cycles.

Real World Assets projects have been very popular as of late, with many RWA cryptos seeing lots of success. Many investors think that most cryptos on the market don’t offer any physical value, and whatever use cases they do have on the blockchain don’t benefit most people. That’s why RWA cryptos have solid demand. Yak DAO invests mostly in real estate, with 30% of its revenue being returned through buybacks, so investors would be indirectly investing in real estate by buying the token.

Tatsu (TATSU-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Tatsu (TATSU-USD) has plunged recently, but the project’s team has initiated buybacks to help lift its price. If the altcoin season sparks, this is certainly a token that can do well in the coming months. This crypto does not have a good marketing team, so it has failed to turn the AI hype into tailwinds. One thing I don’t like is that the crypto has a 5% sell tax and a 5% buy tax. You will lose 10% the moment you invest in it, so that’s something to keep in mind if you are putting a meaningful amount into these high-risk cryptos.

The crypto project itself has very ambitious goals. Tatsu is looking to make use of Bittensor (TAO-USD) subnets and expand its own ecosystem. The team is apparently developing “TaτsuASK,” an AI chatbot; “TaτsuFRAME,” an AI for image generation; “TaτsuECHO,” for text-to-speech; and “TaτsuLANG” for translation. For those bullish on the AI space, this is a crypto to keep an eye on for big potential gains.

Energy Web Token (EWT-USD)

Source: Blue Planet Studio / Shutterstock.com

Energy Web Token (EWT-USD) is “a blockchain-based virtual machine that aims to support and further application development for the energy sector.” In simple terms, the token allows participants in the energy sector – like grid operators, software developers, and vendors – to create applications that help manage and control electrical systems. Once shared, these energy resources are connected with other grid operators and customers via digital infrastructure on a decentralized marketplace.

The open-source blockchain platform also allows developers to build applications to improve energy efficiency. The project also has solutions for the maritime and aviation industries, and it is one of the most unique startups I have come across recently. It has a market capitalization of just $99 million as of writing, so this is a project that definitely has the potential to 10X if it gains more traction.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

