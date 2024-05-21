3 Low Cap Altcoins to Buy Ahead of Ethereum ETF Approval | BWB, Notcoin, GME in Focus

Investors turn to New Altcoins Ahead of Ethereum ETF Approval

The global altcoin market has surged 14% in the last 48-hours as investors pile on over $143 billion capital inflows ahead of the purported Ethereum ETF approval.

Ethereum (ETH) price action grabbed headlines with a 20% surge on May 20, new low cap altcoins like Bitget’s (BWB), Notcoin (NOT), Gamestop (GME) have shown potential to deliver bigger gains.

Notcoin (NOT) Token Price Spikes 600% Post-Launch

Notcoin (NOT) is a game embedded in Telegram that has attracted millions of players recently. This play-to-earn game functions as a mini-app within the Telegram messaging platform, where users can “mine” or earn the NOT token.

By March 2024, the game had amassed 35 million total players, with a peak of six million daily active users, making it one of the most popular crypto games.

On May 16, 2024, the NOT token was officially launched and became available on major exchanges such as Binance and OKX.

Notcoin (NOT) Price Action after Listing on Binance and OKX

Within 24 hours of being listed, Notcoin surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by daily trading volume. As seen in the chart above, Notcoin attracted over $1.2 billion in trading volume within 24 hours of the listing.

That remarkable feat reflects a increased demand for Notcoin as the surge in trading volume quickly sparked a 600% parabolic price rally from $0.001 to $0.0099 on May 16, while its market capitalization peaked at $715.7 million.

Gamestop (GME) Memecoin Surges as 2021 Retail Saga Resurfaced

Gamestop (GME) is a memecoin hosted on Solana is a tribute to the GameStop saga, embodying the spirit of rebellion against traditional finance and the power of the underdog

The GameStop saga of 2021 has resurfaced as the GME stock price surged by 40% on May 14. Keith Gill, also known as TheRoaringKitty, resurfaced on social media after 3 years, causing the GameStop (GME) Memecoin to surge. Gill gained fame for his Reddit analysis of GameStop in 2019. His simple meme highlighting strong concentration led many to fully engage in trading, resulting in GameStop’s stock price surging by up to 100%.

Gamestop (GME) Memecoin price action after launch

Following its Bitget exchange listing on May 14, the value of the GameStop (GME) coin skyrocketed by 715%, reaching an all-time high of $0.04. In spite of the subsequent correction, GME still holds a trading value of $0.006 at the time of writing on May 21. with a market capitalization of $39 million, placing it at 695th among all listed cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Undoubtedly, the GameStop short squeeze in January 2021 marked a turning point in retail investing, empowering small investors to take on Wall Street. But this time, the retail revolution has bled into the crypto markets.

The GME memecoin serves as a reminder that the power of the people is greater than the people in power, driven by a community that shapes its future through collective will and aspirations.

The GameStop story, which features small retail investors taking on Wall Street firms, has captured global attention, making GME one of the major most sought-after altcoins to buy ahead of Ethereum ETF approval

Bitget Wallet (BWB) Token Set for Major Breakout?

Bitget Wallet Token (BWB) is a comprehensive Web3 on-chain platform offering a wide array of functionalities from asset management to trading. As the official platform token for Bitget Wallet, BWB is set capture significant value as bullish sentiment returns to the crypto market.

With the anticipated approval of the Ethereum ETF, market dynamics are expected to shift favorably for various cryptocurrencies, including BWB. Analysts predict that the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF will not only elevate ETH prices but also boost the entire altcoin market.

Bitget token (BGB) price action Jan – May 2024 | TradingView

In reference, Bitget Exchange’s platform BGB token price has skyrocketed over 600% over the past two years. If BWB also follows a similar trajectory, early entrant could score major gains.

In a competitive landscape where centralized exchanges like OKX and Binance are expanding into decentralized wallets, Bitget Wallet’s innovative approach sets it apart.

As investor participation surges amidst rising prices, trading volumes and user base is expected to skyrocket across major exchanges such as Binance, OKX Bitget. The launch of its native platform token BWB on the native Bitget On-chain Layer , puts BWB in prime position to capture significant value as traders interact with their web wallets.

