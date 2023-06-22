3 Low-Beta Stocks Suited Nicely for Risk-Averse Investors

Low-beta stocks would be great considerations for investors looking to shield themselves against volatility, as they have historically shown to be less affected by broader market fluctuations.

To give a quick refresher, beta measures a stock's volatility or systematic risk compared to the overall market.

Stocks with a beta of less than 1.0 provide more stability during volatile periods, and the inverse is also true – stocks with a beta of higher than 1.0 are more susceptible to the broader market’s movements.

For those seeking a more conservative approach, three low-beta stocks – Walmart WMT, McDonald’s MCD, and Procter & Gamble PG – could all be considered.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank, have an established track record of stable growth, and consistently shell out dividends, undoubtedly a strong trio. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Walmart

Walmart offers a diverse blend of products at reasonable prices, allowing it to capture revenue from lower and higher-end consumers who decide to ‘trade down’ and save their cash. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The retail titan posted strong results in its latest release, delivering year-over-year global eCommerce growth of 26% and raising its FY24 outlook. Quarterly revenue totaled $152.2 billion, ahead of expectations and improving 7% from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, Walmart’s 21.3% trailing twelve-month ROE is certainly worth highlighting, reflecting a higher level of efficiency in generating profits from existing assets. As shown below, the current value is well above the Zacks Retail and Wholesale sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And to top it off, Walmart is a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group, putting its shareholder-friendly nature on full display. Shares currently yield 1.5% annually, with the payout growing 2% over the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

McDonald’s

We’re all familiar with the restaurant titan McDonald’s, seeing those golden arches at seemingly every stop. The stock is presently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with earnings expectations increasing across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares may not entice value-focused investors, further reflected by the Style Score of “D” for Value. MCD shares currently trade at a 26.6X forward earnings multiple, modestly above the five-year median and Zacks sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, investors haven’t minded forking up the premium for shares given the company’s favorable growth trajectory, with earnings forecasted to climb 10% on 8% higher revenues in its current fiscal year (FY23). And in FY24, estimates call for an additional 9% uptick in earnings and 7% sales growth.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), posted better-than-expected results and provided optimistic guidance in its latest release, helping shares close 3.5% higher post-earnings. Earnings improved 3% year-over-year, whereas revenue saw growth of 4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble is a classic dividend stock, holding the ranks of not only a Dividend Aristocrat but a Dividend King as well. PG shares currently yield 2.5% annually, with the company carrying a solid 6.3% five-year annualized growth rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, it’s worth noting that shares have recently found support near the $142 per share level, a previous resistance level for the stock. This ‘resistance-support flip’ is illustrated in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

For those seeking a more conservative approach, low-beta stocks provide precisely that. These stocks are less susceptible to the broader market’s movements, helping to limit those spooky price swings.

And all three above – Walmart WMT, McDonald’s MCD, and Procter & Gamble PG – could be great considerations for those looking for stability.

All three sport a favorable Zacks Rank and have an established track record of success, undeniably significant benefits.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.