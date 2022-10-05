3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds Worth Betting On

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $210 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 172 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz.,Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLAX, Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class F LIFFX, and Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund LDLVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests at least half of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed in the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase. LGLAX advisors also invest in companies that they believe have above-average, long-term growth potential irrespective of their market cap.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. By the end of April 2022, LGLAX held 56 issues, with 9.87% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class F seeks investment return higher than the rate of inflation in the United States over a full economic cycle along with current income by investing in a combination of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed income securities. LIFFX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund Class Fhas three-year annualized returns of 5.5%. LIFFX has an expense ratio of 0.53% compared with the category average of 0.63%.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund invests most of its net assets in short-term investment grade debt securities, including corporate debt securities of domestic and foreign (including emerging market) issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars, mortgage-backed, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities. LDLVX also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S government, its agencies and inflation-linked investments.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.5%. Robert A. Leehas been one of the fund managers of LDLVX since 1998.

