3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Rake in Big Gains

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $205.2 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. This privately held company has around 741 employees and 158 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its client needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Balanced Opportunity Fund Class A LABFX is a "fund-of-funds" that generally invests in affiliated mutual funds managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC. LABFX invests primarily in U.S. equity securities and fixed income securities. The fund applies a blend strategy that helps it to gain exposure to both growth and value stocks. LABFX has a three-year annualized return of 4.4%.

Giulio A. Martini is one of the fund managers of LABFX since 2015.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class A LAFFX aims for long-term appreciation of capital and income. The fund invests the majority of assets in equity securities of large-cap companies on the Russell 1000 Index that pay out dividends and have solid potential for capital growth. LAFFX has three-year annualized returns of 1.8%.

As of the end of June 2020, LAFFX held 78 issues with 3.69% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Class P LADPX aims for long-term capital growth by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio, which includes developing growth companies. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes will have above-average, long-term growth potential. LADPX has three-year annualized returns of 22.9%.

LADPX has an expense ratio of only 1.14% compared with the category average of 1.22%.

