3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Hedge Your Risk

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $185 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2023. The company has about 746 employees and 183 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCAX, Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield LSYFX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused LIFAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. As of July 2023, LGCAX had 4.4% of its assets invested in Alphabet.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield invests the majority of its net assets in lower-rated debt securities such as high-yield bonds. LSYFX advisors also invest in foreign securities issued by non-U.S. entities that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield has three-year annualized returns of 3.4%. LSYFX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities and fixed-income securities. LIFAX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused has three-year annualized returns of 3.5%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFAX since April 2011.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LIFAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LSYFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.