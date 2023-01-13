3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds That Should Be on Your Radar

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $210 billion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2022. The company has about 746 employees and 161 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLIX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. As of July 2022, LGCAX had 5% of its assets invested in Microsoft.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests in equity securities of companies with above-average growth potential. LGLIX invests the majority of its net assets in companies having a market cap that falls within the range of companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.8%. LGLIX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities and fixed-income securities. LIFAX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.3%. Steven F. Rocco has been one of the fund managers of LIFAX since 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LIFAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGLIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCAX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.