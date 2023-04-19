3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds That Offer Appealing Returns

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $196 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 168 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities. This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management. Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLAX , Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund LADCX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFCX . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. invests in equity securities of businesses having a potential for above-average growth. LGLAX invests its net assets in businesses with market caps that are comparable to those of the Russell 1000 Index. Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%. LGLAX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.99%.seeks capital appreciation by investing in a diversified and actively managed portfolio of developing growth companies, primarily in equity securities of small companies with above-average growth potential. LADCX provides dividends and capital gains to its investors on an annual basis. Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund has a three-year annualized return of 11%. As of October 2022, LADCX held 92 issues, with 2.99% of its assets invested Calix.measures inflation using the Consumer Price Index and invests the bulk of its assets in fixed-income securities, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and derivatives related to inflation. LIFCX also engages in buying or selling treasury futures or interest rate swaps. Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFCX since April 2011. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds. Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

