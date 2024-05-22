3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $199 billion as of Mar 31, 2024. This privately held company has 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett has 200 institutional clients and manages assets for clients in more than 30 countries. Lord Abbett invests in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Affiliated LTFOX, Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCWX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused LIFVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed on the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase. LTFOX advisors choose to invest in domestic companies that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. By the end of January 2024, LTFOX held 62 issues, with 4.8% of its assets invested in JP Morgan Chase.

Lord Abbett Global Equity fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies. LGCWX advisors invest in issues across all market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%. LGCWX has an expense ratio of 0.57%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused fund seeks investment returns higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers by investing in a portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed, fixed-income securities. LIFVX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to manage the holding duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.9%. Robert A. Leehas been one of the fund managers of LIFVX since April 2011.

