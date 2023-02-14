3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $210 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 172 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz.,Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLIX, Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests at least half of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with market capitalization within the range of companies listed in the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase. LGLIX advisors also invest in companies that they believe have above-average, long-term growth potential, irrespective of their market cap.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.8%. By the end of October 2022, LGLIX held 65 issues, with 10.62% of its assets invested in Apple Incorporated.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies. LGCAX advisors choose to invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers irrespective of their market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. LGCAX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks a positive return higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers that measures the rate of inflation in the U.S. economy, by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities, which consist of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities. LIFIX advisors also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.7%. Robert A. Leehas been one of the fund managers of LIFIX since April 2011.

