3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds That Deserve to be in Your Portfolio

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $193 billion as of Dec 31, 2023. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 168 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCWX, Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFOX and Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund LSYFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCWX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. LGCWX has an expense ratio of 0.58% compared with the category average of 0.95%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFOX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 3.3%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFOX since 2011.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund invests its assets in debt securities such as high-yield bonds. LSYFX advisors also invest in foreign securities issued by non-U.S. entities and denominated in non-U.S. currencies.

Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund has a three-year annualized return of 3.8%. By the end of July 2023, LSYFX had 0.7% of its assets invested in Carnival Corp.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.