3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $214 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFFX, Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCFX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated seeks long-term growth of capital and income without excessive fluctuations in market value. LAFFXinvests most of its net assets in equity securities of large companies with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion dollar at the time of purchase.

Lord Abbett Affiliated has three-year annualized returns of 6.9%. As of the end of July 2024, LAFFX held 67 issues, with 3.8% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lord Abbett Global Equity fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCFX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 5.8%. LGCFX has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks investment returns higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers by investing in a portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed, fixed-income securities. LIFVX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to manage the holding duration.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 1.7%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFVX since 2011.

