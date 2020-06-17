3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $205.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. This privately held company has around 780 employees and 164 investment professionals dedicated to addressing client needs. Lord Abbett deals in more than 57 mutual funds, investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Class P LADPX aims for long-term capital growth by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio which includes developing growth companies. The fund mostly invests in equity securities of companies that the portfolio management team believes will have above-average, long-term growth potential. LADPX has three-year annualized returns of 21.5%.

F. Thomas O’Halloran is one of the fund managers of LADPX since 2001.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class A LAFFX aims for long-term appreciation of capital and income. The fund invests the majority of assets in equity securities of large-cap companies on the Russell 1000 Index that pay out dividends and have solid potential for capital growth. LAFFX has three-year annualized returns of 2.1%.

As of the end of April 2020, LAFFX held 81 issues with 3.38% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund class A LAGWX seeks capital appreciation over a long period. The fund primarily invests in securities of small-capitalization U.S. companies. The fund invests mostly in companies it believes to have high potential for growth. LAGWX has returned 21.7% over the past five years.

LAGWX has an expense ratio of only 0.94% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

