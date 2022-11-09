3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Steady Returns

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design, and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $210 billion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2022. The company has about 746 employees and 161 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLIX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6%. As of April 2022, LGCAX held 5.3% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests in equity securities of companies with above-average growth potential. LGLIX invests the majority of its net assets in companies having a market cap that falls within the range of companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. LGLIX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFIX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4%. Steven F. Rocco has been one of the fund managers of LIFIX since 2016.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

