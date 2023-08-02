3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $193 billion as of Jun 30, 2023. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 168 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.



This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund LSYAX and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCAX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has a three-year annualized return of 11.7%. As of April 2023, LGCAX had 4.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.



Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund invests its assets in debt securities such as high-yield bonds. LSYAX advisors also invest in foreign securities issued by non-U.S. entities and denominated in non-U.S. currencies.



Lord Abbett Short Duration High Yield Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%. Karen J. Gunnerson has been one of the fund managers of LSYAX since March 2021.



Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund measures inflation using the Consumer Price Index and invests the bulk of its assets in fixed-income securities, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and derivatives related to inflation. LIFFX also engages in buying or selling treasury futures or interest rate swaps.



Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.4%. LIFFX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.63%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

