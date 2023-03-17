3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Solid Gains

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $194 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. This privately-held company has around 746 employees and 180 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz.,Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLFX, Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFFX and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund LADVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests most of its net assets in domestic and foreign companies, which its advisor believes have above-average long-term growth potential. LGLFX advisors primarily invest almost half of the assets in companies with market capitalization equivalent to the companies listed in the Russell 1000 Index

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%. By the end of October 2022, LGLFX held 65 issues, with 10.62% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks investment return higher than the rate of inflation in the United States over a full economic cycle along with current income by investing in a combination of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed income securities. LIFFX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.8%. LIFFX has an expense ratio of 0.54% compared with the category average of 0.63%.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, which its advisors believe have above-average, long-term growth potential. LADVX advisors may also invest a small portion of the assets in foreign companies, including emerging market companies, American Depositary Receipts (ADR) and other similar depositary receipts.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.9%. F. Thomas O’Halloran has been one of the fund managers of LADVX since December 2001.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LADVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LIFFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGLFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.