3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.



Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $193 billion as of Jun 30, 2023. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 180 investment professionals, with an average of 18 years of industry experience, dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.



Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCFX, Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFAX and Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund LDLVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCFX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. By the end of April 2023, LGCFX had 4.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.



Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks investment returns higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers by investing in a portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed, fixed-income securities. LIFAX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to manage holding duration.



Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.1%.Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFAX since April 2011.



Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund invests its assets in investment-grade debt securities, which may consist of corporate-debt securities of U.S. issuers and non-U.S. issuers. LDLVX advisors also invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and inflation-linked investments.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.3%. LDLVX has an expense ratio of 0.32% compared with the category average of 0.68%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LIFAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LDLVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCFX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.