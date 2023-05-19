3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Lord Abbet, a renowned global asset manager, aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that add to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.



Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $196billion as of Mar 31, 2023. This privately-held company has around 746 employees and 180 investment professionals, with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.



Below we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund LGLFX, and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund LADFX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of foreign and domestic companies. LGCAX advisors choose to invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers irrespective of their market capitalizations.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.7%. Ryan C. Howard has been one of the fund managers of LGCAX since December 2019.



Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests most of its net assets in foreign companies, which its advisor believes have above-average long-term growth potential. LGLFX advisors primarily invest almost half of the assets in companies with market capitalization equivalent to the companies listed in the Russell 1000 Index.



Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 7%. LGLFX has an expense ratio of 0.66% compared with the category average of 0.99%.



Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund invests most of its net assets inequity securities of small companies, which its advisors believes have above-average long-term growth potential. LADFX advisors primarily invest in securities of foreign companies consisting of American Depositary Receipts.



Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.6%. By the end of January 2023, LADFX held 94 issues, with 2.5% of its assets invested in CROCS INC.



