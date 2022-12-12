3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett manages assets worth more than $210 billion as of Jun 30, 2022. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 168 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design, and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fd LIFRX and Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fd LGLAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund seeks capital appreciation by investing the majority of its net assets in equity securities of companies irrespective of their nationality or market cap. LGCAX maintains a diversified portfolio.

Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.8%. As of July 2022, LGCAX had 5% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fd seeks to invest by combining inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed fixed-income securities with a portfolio of fixed-income securities. LIFRX may buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to actively manage its portfolio.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fd has a three-year annualized return of 4.1%. Steven F. Rocco has been one of the fund managers of LIFRX since 2016.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fd invests in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies across all market caps that it believes demonstrate above-average, long-term growth potential. For its investment purpose, LGLAX considers those companies that fall within the market-cap range on the Russell 1000 Index at the time of purchase.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fd has a three-year annualized return of 11%. LGLAX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.

