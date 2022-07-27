3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $255 billion as of Dec 31, 2021. This privately held company has around 746 employees and 168 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design, and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, namely Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund (LGLIX), Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F (LDLFX) and Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund (LIFIX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund invests in equity securities of companies with above-average growth potential. LGLIX invests the majority of its net assets in companies having a market-cap that falls within the range of companies on the Russell 1000 Index.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of April 2022, LGLIX held 52 issues, with 9.9% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F seeks high income consistent with capital preservation, investing primarily in short-duration debt or fixed-income securities. LDLFX invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade debt securities.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F has a three-year annualized return of 0.3%. LDLFX has an expense ratio of 0.48% compared with the category average of 0.68%.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund uses the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation and invests the majority of its assets in inflation-linked derivatives, inflation-indexed fixed-income securities, and fixed-income securities. LIFIX may choose to invest in Treasury futures or interest rate swaps.

Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 4.4%. Steven F. Rocco has been one of the fund managers of LIFIX since 2016.

