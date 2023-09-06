3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Appealing Returns

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company aims for successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.



Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $193 billion as of Jun 30, 2023. This privately-held company has around 746 employees and 180 investment professionals, with an average of 18 years of industry experience, dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks, and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.



Below, we share with you three Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund LIFAX, Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund LGCAX, and Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund LDLVX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.



Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund seeks investment returns higher than the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers by investing in a portfolio of inflation-linked derivatives and inflation-indexed, fixed-income securities. LIFAX may also buy or sell Treasury futures or interest rate swaps to manage holding duration.



Lord Abbett Inflation Focused Fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.7%. Robert A. Lee has been one of the fund managers of LIFAX since April 2011.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCAX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.



Lord Abbett Global Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.1%. By the end of April 2023, LGCAX had 4.2% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.



Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund invests the majority of its assets in investment-grade debt securities, which may consist of corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers and non-U.S. issuers. LDLVX also invests in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies and inflation-linked investments.



Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 0.5%. LDLVX has an expense ratio of 0.32% compared with the category average of 0.68%.



To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Lord Abbett mutual funds.



