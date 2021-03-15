3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for a Steady Portfolio

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $210.1 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2020. The company has about 746 employees and 161 investment professionals dedicated to address its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F LDLFX aims for a high level of income that is on par with preservation of capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in investment grade debt securities that include corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, corporate debt securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities. LDLFX has returned 3.2% in the past three years.

LDLFXhas an expense ratio of 0.50% compared with the category average of 0.72%.

Lord Abbett National Tax Free Fund Class F LANFX seeks maximization of interest income free from federal income tax. LANFX invests a bulk of its assets in municipal bonds that provide tax-exempted income. The volatility attached to the Barclays Municipal Bond Index is generally used by the fund as an estimate of reasonable risk. LANFX has three-year annualized returns of 5.3%.

As of the end of January 2021, LANFX held 889 issues with 1.09% of its assets invested in BUCKEYE OHIO TOB SETTLEMENT FING AUTH 5%.

Lord Abbett Multi-Asset Balanced Opportunity Fund Class C BFLAX is a "fund-of-funds" that generally invests in affiliated mutual funds managed by Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC. BFLAX invests primarily in U.S. equity securities, fixed income securities and certain foreign securities including emerging market securities. The fund applies a blend strategy that helps it to gain exposure to both growth and value stocks. BFLAX has a three-year annualized return of 9.8%.

Giulio A. Martini is one of the fund managers of BFLAX since 2015.



