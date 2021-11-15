3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for a Shining Portfolio

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $246 billion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2021. The company has about 746 employees and 161 investment professionals dedicated to address its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 59 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F LDLFX, Lord Abbett High Yield Fund Class A LHYAX, and Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class A LBNDX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F aims for a high level of income that is on par with preservation of capital. LDLFX invests the majority of its assets in investment grade debt securities that include corporate debt securities of U.S. issuers, corporate debt securities of non-U.S. issuers that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as mortgage-backed, mortgage-related, and other asset-backed securities.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class F carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has returned 3.3% in the past three years. LDLFX has an expense ratio of 0.49% compared with the category average of 0.68%.

Lord Abbett High Yield Fund Class A aims for high current income and seeks capital appreciation to produce a high total return. LHYAX invests the majority of its assets in lower-rated debt securities, including corporate debt securities and securities that are convertible into common stock or have warrants to purchase common stock.

Lord Abbett High Yield Fund Class A sports a Zacks Rank #2 and has returned 6.6% in the past three years. As of the end of September 2021, LHYAX held 746 issues with 1.16% of its assets invested in Sprint Capital Corporation 6.88%.

Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class A seeks high current income and aims for capital appreciation to produce a high total return. LBNDX invests a bulk of its assets in fixed-income securities, including debentures and bonds. It may also invest heavily in high-yield securities or junk bonds and around one-fifth of its assets in various kinds of equity securities.

Lord Abbett Bond Debenture Fund Class A sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%. Christopher J. Gizzo is one of the fund managers of LBNDX since 2013.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

