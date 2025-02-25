3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Stellar Gains

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $217 billion as of Dec. 30, 2024. This privately held company has around 184 investment professionals with an average of 18 years of industry experience. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds, viz., Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFTX, Lord Abbett Developing Growth LADFX and Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Affiliated fund invests most of its assets inequity securities of large companies. LAFTX advisors invest in U.S. companies that pay dividends and target those with the potential for capital appreciation.

Lord Abbett Affiliated has three-year annualized returns of 9%. As of the end of October 2024, LAFTX held 67 issues, with 3.7% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth fund seeks long-term growth of capital through a diversified and actively managed portfolio consisting of developing growth companies, many of which are traded over the counter. LADFX advisors invest its net assets in equity securities of small companies.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth has three-year annualized returns of 2.1%. LADFX has an expense ratio of 0.79%.

Lord Abbett Global Equity fund invests in equity securities of both foreign and U.S. companies. LGCFX advisors maintain a diversified portfolio comprising equity securities issued by global companies across various market capitalizations.

Lord Abbett Global Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9.1%. Ryan C. Howard has been one of the fund managers of LGCFX since 2019.

