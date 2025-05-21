3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds to Buy on Continued Market Volatility

Lord Abbett is an investment management firm dating back to 1929. Based in Jersey City, NJ, the firm provides investment solutions across a broad spectrum of asset classes, including equities, fixed income and alternative strategies. As of March 2025, Lord Abbett managed approximately $222 billion in assets.

The firm follows an active management philosophy. Unlike passive funds that track market indices, Lord Abbett’s fund advisors opt for a hands-on approach, seeking out opportunities through rigorous research and strategic decision-making. This strategy has proven effective, with many of their funds delivering consistent and competitive returns even in volatile market conditions.

Lord Abbett funds cater to a variety of investor goals, whether the focus is on income, capital preservation, or long-term growth. They also offer niche products like the Inflation Focused Fund, which aims to shield investors from the eroding effects of inflation by focusing on inflation-linked securities.In 2024, they were ranked #1 in Barron’s Best Fund Families, a testament to their ability to navigate changing markets and consistently add value for investors. This accolade reflects not only strong fund performance but also a disciplined and repeatable investment process.

In times of market volatility and uncertainty, Lord Abbett emerges as a viable option. This is because many of their funds prioritize downside protection and capital preservation, which is especially important when volatility is high and investor confidence is low. It is also known to maintain relatively competitive expense ratios compared to peers in the actively managed fund space, helping improve net returns for investors.

Hence, it will be prudent to invest in Lord Abbett mutual funds if one is seeking stability and growth potential in a market that is expected to remain volatile for a while. Astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have thus selected three mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns and minimum initial investments within $5000, as well as carry a low expense ratio.

Lord Abbett Affiliated LAFFX invests primarily in equity securities of large companies. LAFFX advisors define a large company as one that has a market cap at the time of purchase that falls within the market cap range of companies in the Russell 1000 Index. The fund focuses on U.S. companies that pay dividends and seeks to identify companies that the advisors believe have the potential for capital appreciation.

Darnell C. Azeez has been the lead manager of LAFFX since 2019. The three top holdings for LAFFX are Walmart (3.6%), JPMorgan Chase (3.5%) and Exxon Mobil (3.1%).

LAFFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.9% and 12.6%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.69%. LAFFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Lord Abbett Global Equity LGCWX normally invests in equity securities of foreign and U.S. companies. It invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of global issuers across all market capitalizations.

Ryan Howard has been the lead manager of LGCWX since 2019. The three top holdings for LGCWX are Alphabet (5.2%), Amazon (4.7%) and Nvidia (4.3%).

LGCWX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12% and 15.1%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.53%. LGCWX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Lord Abbett Fundamental Equity LAVFX invests in equity securities of U.S. and multinational companies across all market caps that the fund advisors believe are undervalued by the market and are selling at reasonable prices in relation to the portfolio management team's assessment of their potential or intrinsic value.

Jeff D. Diamond has been the lead manager of LAVFX since 2018. The three top holdings for LAVFX are JPMorgan Chase (4.5%), Alphabet (3.3%) and Wells Fargo (3%).

LAVFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 14.5%, respectively, and its net expense ratio is 0.80%. LAVFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (LAVFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LAFFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (LGCWX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.