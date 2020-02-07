3 Lord Abbett Funds to Snap Up Now

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth over $205.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2019. This privately held company has around 780 employees and 164 investment professionals dedicated to addressing client needs. Lord Abbett deals in more than 57 mutual funds, investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

This renowned global asset manager aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfil the needs of its investors. The company seeks successful investment performance on behalf of its clients over the long run. The three key factors that added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Class R3 LADRX seeks capital growth over the long term by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of developing growth companies. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies and may also invest up to 10% of its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. LADRX has three-year annualized returns of 20.6%.

F. Thomas O’Halloran is a fund manager of LADRX since 2001.

Lord Abbett Affiliated Fund Class A LAFFX aims for long-term appreciation of capital and income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. The fund mostly invests in securities of companies in the Russell 1000 Index that pay out dividends and have solid potential for capital growth. LAFFX has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%.

As of December 2019, LAFFX held 96 issues with 2.38% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Bond Fund Class A LDMAX aims for maximum total return. In order to abide by its investment objective, the fund primarily invests in debt securities that are tied economically to the emerging markets. LDMAX has three-year annualized returns 6.1%.

LDMAX has an expense ratio of only 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.07%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.