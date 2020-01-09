3 Lord Abbett Funds for Stunning Returns

Lord Abbett is a renowned global asset manager that seeks to come up with a successful investment performance on behalf of its clients for the long run. The company aims to provide a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors. The three key factors that have added to Lord Abbett’s success are its independent perspective, smart product design and dedication to active management.

This New Jersey-based company was founded in November 1929 and had around $194.9 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2019. The company has about 796 employees and 167 investment professionals dedicated to address clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in 57 mutual funds investing in not only domestic and global stocks, but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Lord Abbett mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Lord Abbett Emerging Markets Bond Fund Class A LDMAX aims for maximum total return. In order to abide by its investment objective, the fund primarily invests in debt securities that are tied economically to the emerging markets. LDMAX has three-year annualized returns 6.3%.

LDMAX has an expense ratio of only 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.08%.

Lord Abbett Short Duration Income Fund Class R6 LDLVX aims for high income that is consistent with capital preservation. The fund mostly invests in short-duration debt or fixed-income securities. Most of its assets are invested in investment grade debt securities. LDLVX has three-year annualized returns of 3.2%.

Robert A. Lee is one of the fund managers of LDLVX since 1998.

Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Class R3 LADRX seeks capital growth over the long term by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of developing growth companies. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small companies and may also invest up to 10% of its assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. LADRX has three-year annualized returns of 21.4%.

As of November 2019, LADRX held 1,800 issues with 1.34% of its assets invested in United States Treasury Notes 2.5%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Lord Abbett mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

