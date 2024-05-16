3 Longevity Stocks to Own as Folks Try to Live to 100 Years (or More!)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

People are living longer, and that means money has to stretch further. Retirement is becoming more difficult for people to attain, but there is a common path to long-term wealth. People who invest early and often have a better chance of retiring early.

Longer life expectancies also mean customers will stick around longer, buy products and services, and set an example for future generations. These longevity stocks to buy have been around for a long time and are highly likely to outlive their investors.

Amazon (AMZN)

People will always need a reliable hub to buy products and services. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) certainly fits the bill due to its wide range of products. It’s become the most recognizable e-commerce website, offering 1 to 2-day shipping for millions of items.

While Amazon established its beginnings with its online marketplace, the company has expanded into numerous industries. Twitch attracts gamers, Whole Foods attracts grocery shoppers and the company’s streaming segment brings in people who want video content.

Those opportunities are compelling, but few of them offer the same opportunities as Amazon Web Services. Many businesses use this technology for data storage and productivity. It’s one of the many underlying businesses within Amazon’s corporate umbrella that should outlast its investors. The segment grew 17% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2024. Overall revenue increased by 13% YoY, featuring double-digit growth rates in domestic and international markets.

Amazon stock has been on a tear. It’s up 23% year-to-date and has roughly doubled over the past five years.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is another stock likely to outlive people, even if they live past 100 years. Businesses will always use advertising to get in front of potential customers. While some companies can use organic marketing strategies, advertising is still a popular way to reach people.

The company offers unmatched advertising channels via Google and YouTube. Profitable businesses can scale their advertising campaigns, generating more value for Alphabet’s shareholders. Companies that want to use organic marketing strategies will still have to study Google and how it ranks content.

Advertisers flock to Alphabet’s advertising channels because it does a great job attracting visitors. People will still search for information online and watch YouTube videos for many decades — if not centuries. Alphabet has the makings of a company that can survive for well over 100 years.

First quarter results further highlighted Alphabet’s growth. Revenue increased 15% YoY, while net income grew 57% YoY.

American Express (AXP)

People will continue to use credit and debit cards for many years due to their convenience and perks. You don’t get benefits like unlimited 2% cashback if you pay with physical cash. You need a credit card to get those rewards and American Express (NYSE:AXP) is one of the leading credit card companies.

The firm is attracting more Millennials and Gen Z consumers. Over 60% of its new cardholders from Q1 2024 were in those groups. The quarter was a resounding success as revenue increased by 11% YoY. Net income soared by 34% YoY, pushing the company’s net profit margins higher.

American Express intends to generate annualized 9% to 11% revenue growth and EPS growth in the mid-teens beyond 2026. That long-term growth plan bodes well for a stock with only a 20 P/E ratio. Shares are up 30% year-to-date and more than doubled over the past five years.

On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in GOOG and AMZN. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Marc Guberti is a finance freelance writer at InvestorPlace.com who hosts the Breakthrough Success Podcast. He has contributed to several publications, including the U.S. News & World Report, Benzinga, and Joy Wallet.

