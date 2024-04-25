3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy on the Dip: April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The mixed earnings season has led to a dip in several stocks. Despite beating expectations and reporting strong numbers, many companies have seen their stocks pull back. Do not make the mistake of dumping these stocks due to the dip. Instead, consider buying them at their lowest price and you will be able to make the most of the upside. Yes, greed isn’t a virtue but we do not want to be on the losing side of the stock market. A market selloff is a chance for smart investors to make their moves and take home solid companies that can hit a high in the future. Now is the time to identify the long-term stocks to buy on the dip.

All stocks aren’t the same which is why you need to be able to identify those that are worth holding for the long-term. A pullback will not lead to an immediate recovery and that means holding the stock for a few months. Here are three long-term stocks to buy on the dip. These are excellent businesses and some of the best in the industry but they have hit a bump lately. Buy them now and enjoy the upside later.

Long-Term Stocks to Buy On the Dip: Nvidia (NVDA)

Down 16% in the month, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is exchanging hands for $796 today and this stock is a buy on every dip. Despite losing value this month, the stock is up 65% year-to-date and is one of the best AI stocks to own right now. The upcoming earnings could take the stock to a new all-time high.

Nvidia is the biggest beneficiary of generative AI and it holds over 80% of the market share today. There is a massive imbalance in the demand and supply of AI chips and this is where the company is set to benefit.

The fears about an AI slowdown have led to a drop in several semiconductor stocks but I believe this is temporary. Even if there is a slowdown, Nvidia will not be the one to suffer. It has enough orders to keep going throughout 2024. The management is expecting a revenue of $24 billion in the quarter which is up from the revenue of $22.1 billion reported in the fourth quarter.

Nvidia is set to report results on May 22 and as it has done before, it could beat expectations and the shares could rally. I expect the company to report robust AI chip demand for the quarter and it could continue with the same momentum throughout the year. Competitors might be increasing but it is hard to beat the market domination of Nvidia. Even if another company catches up, Nvidia will lose a very small part of the market share.

This is one opportunity you should never miss. Pounce on NVDA stock while you can.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Global giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is down 4% over the past month and has dropped after reporting results. Despite beating estimates, the stock dropped and is on a downward spree right now. Trading at $148 today, it is very close to the 52-week low of $143. However, this is a long-term stock to buy and hold. There are many reasons to like JNJ despite the recent pullback.

The company is one of the best in the industry and is focusing on the Medtech and innovative medicine segment. Yes, it is facing liabilities related to the talcum powder lawsuit but this is not its first time and the management can handle a lawsuit.

The company aims to grow 5% to 7% annually by 2030 driven by the pipeline of drugs. It expects 10 drugs to generate $5 billion in sales while another 15 drugs to generate between $1 billion and $5 billion.

The company also believes in acquisitions to expand its market share and strengthen its position. It is buying Shockwave Medical for $13.1 billion which will help expand its medtech portfolio.

Johnson & Johnson has over a 100-year history and the company operates in an industry that is an integral part of the global economy. It reported sales of $21.38 billion in the first quarter with a net income of $5.35 billion. The company is a dividend giant with a yield of 3.34% and it has hiked dividends for over six decades. JNJ is one of the best stocks to buy in the dip.

Netflix (NFLX)

Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is down 11% in the month and has gone from $627 to $555 today. There are multiple reasons to make your move in this dip.

Despite beating expectations and leading the subscriber growth to a new high, the stock dropped 9%. I believe the only reason behind the stock pullback is the unhappiness of the market on the management’s decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers starting next year as it was considered a pivotal metric for growth.

Since it is not related to the company’s finances, I believe this dip is temporary and a chance to make your move. The company added 37.1 million subscribers in the quarter with a total of 269.9 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, a 16% increase year-over-year. This is also the fifth quarter of subscriber growth and speaks for the company’s strength. Additionally, the decision to crack down on password-sharing has helped Netflix generate higher revenue.

The company also sees higher revenue driven by advertising, which has remained a solid opportunity for many years. It offered a cheaper subscription tier which includes ads and this segment saw solid growth with 40% new sign-ups. By targeting users with a cheaper plan, it is also making money from the ad segment.

There is a lot of potential to grow in the coming years and Netflix may be down today but is not out.

