3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy as a New Bull Market Emerges

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding the right long-term stocks to buy is an attractive option for investors looking to maximize their returns over time. They provide the opportunity to benefit from a company’s growth over a longer period, as opposed to short-term investments, which can be more volatile and unpredictable.

The best long-term stocks to buy can be a great way to grow your money over time. With the right strategies and research, you can ensure that your investments are performing well and helping you reach your financial goals.

Investing comes with no guarantees, so it’s important to analyze the market and concentrate on reliable, low-risk stocks that can deliver good returns over time. If you want to make the most of this new year, these dividends-rich, low-debt, and steady-earning stocks should be on your list. They will give you the best returns as you venture through 2023.

NOC Northrop Grumman Corp. $463.13 LOW Lowe’s $205.16 COST Costco $489.74

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Source: Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) is one of the best long-term stocks to buy because it has been a major US defense contractor in business since the 1930s. As a result of its long-term success, Northrop Grumman Corp. is one of the market’s most reliable and stable investments.

Northrop Grumman continues to experience growth due to its long-term government contracts. These are especially beneficial during a recession, making it a trusted defensive investment for businesses.

In addition, Northrop Grumman has a huge edge in the market with the new B-21 bomber, which offers unsurpassed, automated capabilities. Selling for $700 million each and produced by Grumman will offer investors safety of mind since it will be in operation for decades.

On the dividend side, for 19 years in a row, Northrop Grumman has been steadily increasing its distributions. It gives the company a strong growth track record. The dividend stock has a promising future since the payout ratio is just 19% of its net income. This indicates the company’s potential to grow over time.

Lowe’s (LOW)

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) is a household name for home improvement, with more than 70 years of experience in the industry. As one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world, Lowe’s is a popular choice for long-term investors.

Lowe’s has successfully increased its profits annually by having strong comparable sales. Over the last decade, it has managed to maintain positive same-store sales growth every year. Despite not seeing much growth in its footprint, Lowe’s still has the potential to increase its earnings significantly.

Lowe’s and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) have a competitive edge over their smaller rivals due to the massive size of their operations. This gives them greater buying power and allows them to purchase goods and materials in bulk at discount prices.

Due to strong sales and a smart model, Lowe’s has increased its dividend for over 50 years. It earns the company the prestigious title of Dividend King – a rarity among even the highest-ranked dividend stocks.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST)

Source: Shutterstock

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) has a loyal customer base and remains popular during good and bad economic times.

During recessions, people look to buy in bulk to save money, while during periods of prosperity, customers often flock to stock up on groceries and other household items.

Once again demonstrating its strength in adversity, Costco’s sales have increased by 5.3% from November 2021 to November 2022. This excellent success indicates the company’s resilience during challenging economic conditions.

Costco is a well-established big-box retail leader that’s seen consistent growth over the years. Therefore, it certainly warrants a spot on any list of top long-term stocks to invest in for 2023 and beyond.

In 2004, Costco started distributing dividends, which increased yearly then. Although it offers comparatively lower dividends, Costco sometimes pays special dividends when warranted by the business conditions. This shows its commitment to rewarding its shareholders, making it one of the best long-term stocks to buy.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post 3 Long-Term Stocks to Buy as a New Bull Market Emerges appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.