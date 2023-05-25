3 Long-Term Stocks That You Can Hold for the Long Haul

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Intelligent retail investors embrace long-term investing as a powerful strategy to grow their wealth. Rather than attempting to time the market, they prioritize “time in the market” and make informed investment choices based on their own preferences, not relying on rumors or speculation. Benjamin Graham, the renowned value investing pioneer, emphasized the importance of this intelligent approach to investing.

I’ll show you three of the top and most undervalued securities on the marketplace currently that you can keep for a very long time and reap the rewards of their tremendous development for growth in this post.

Apple (AAPL)

When considering stocks for long-term growth, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a top contender. As one of the few trillion-dollar companies, its market value has more than doubled since 2018, showcasing its potential for further expansion.

With 6.6% of the value in the S&P 500 index, Apple now retains the top spot. The performance of Apple’s stock has a significant impact on the index. Luckily, despite the passing of its inspirational CEO, Steve Jobs, in 2011, the business has constantly dazzled shareholders by producing goods that connect to its devoted consumer base.

The popularity of Apple’s iPhone and iPad gadgets was a key factor in the company’s expansion in the mobile phone industry. However, its existing user base now provides opportunities for expansion into new areas, such as Apple TV and recurring revenue from iCloud storage. Almost 15% of the $265.6 billion in overall income in the 2018 financial year came from offerings, or $39.7 billion. Fast forward to fiscal 2022, and services made up roughly 20% of total sales, bringing in $78.1 billion.

Apple’s remarkable growth and diversification of products have been driving the success of its stock. The company’s history of successful launches, combined with its expanding product mix, indicates its potential for continued growth. Holding onto Apple stock for the long term is a wise choice, as it goes beyond short-term news or product releases.

Restaurant Brands (QSR)

Firehouse Subs, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Tim Hortons are just a few of the renowned fast-food chains owned by Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR). The stock has increased by 13% thus far this year and by 41% in the last year.

Despite the challenging economic environment, Restaurant Brands has delivered impressive results. Revenues jumped by 13.4% to $6.5 billion, while its earnings per share rose by over 21% to $3.25. All segments of the company performed well, with three achieving double-digit sales growth. Additionally, Restaurant Brands maintains a solid dividend yield of 3.1%.

Restaurant Brands outperformed earnings projections in Q1, with a revenue increase of 9.7% to $1.59 billion, surpassing expectations by $30 million. Earnings per share for the quarter were 75 cents, exceeding predictions by 11 cents. Despite macro challenges such as inflation, the company demonstrated robust growth in comparable and system-wide sales, making a positive start to the year.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stocks were purchased by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway for more than $200 million in May, totaling 3.46 million shares. Despite Buffett’s previous comments, the buying range for Occidental Petroleum stock by Berkshire Hathaway was between $58.11 and $58.66.

Occidental Petroleum continues to impress with its strong performance in the first quarter, despite the energy price slowdown. The organization is on the right track with a phenomenal free income of $1.7 billion, or a 13% to 14% yearly dividend. Prospective benefits for shareholders include higher repurchases and dividend payments.

Occidental Petroleum closed 2022 with 3.8 billion barrels of proven reserves, highlighting its substantial reserve base. With a favorable asset profile and strong break-even potential, Occidental is primed to generate value for shareholders. The stock holds the fifth position in the Oil & Gas-International Exploration and Production industry. With a Composite Rating of 30, the stock exhibits moderate overall performance. It holds a Relative Strength Rating of 34 and an EPS Rating of 25.

