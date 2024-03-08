3 Little-Known Ways You Can Get Social Security Before Age 62

You become eligible for Social Security retirement benefits when you turn 62, but millions of younger Americans get checks every day, and some of them aren't even 18 yet. Unfortunately, you can't start claiming under age 62 just because you want to.

But if you meet one of the special circumstances that renders you eligible to begin at a younger age, it's definitely something to take advantage of. Here are three situations where you can start claiming Social Security well before retirement age.

1. Disability benefits

Social Security disability (SSDI) benefits are available to qualifying disabled workers, but these aren't easy to obtain. You're generally only eligible if you've obtained at least 40 work credits, 20 of which have been in the 10 years before you became disabled. Younger workers, however, may qualify with fewer credits.

The definition of a credit varies by year. In 2024, you'll get one credit for every $1,730 you earn, with a maximum of four credits per year.

You must also meet the Social Security Administration's strict definition of disability. This means your condition must:

Prohibit you from earning more than $1,550 per month ($2,590 per month if blind)

Restrict your ability to do basic work-related activities, like walking, standing, sitting, lifting, or remembering for at least 12 months

Be on the Social Security Administration's list of medical conditions or be considered equally severe to these conditions

Leave you unable to do your previous work or any other type of work

If you qualify, there's a five-month waiting period. That means you'd get your first benefit check in the sixth full month after the Social Security Administration determines your disability started. For example, you'd get your first check in July if your disability began in January.

These benefits typically only last until you're able to return to work. If you reach age 62, the Social Security Administration will convert your benefit to a retirement benefit instead, but this won't change how much money you'll receive per month.

If you're approved for disability benefits, your spouse, ex-spouses, and children may also be able to claim benefits. Spouses and ex-spouses must be at least 62 unless caring for the disabled worker's child who is under 16 or disabled themselves. Ex-spouses must also have been married to the worker for at least 10 years if not caring for a qualifying child.

Children must be under 18 or up to 19 if they're still in secondary school. Children disabled before age 22 also qualify, regardless of their current age.

2. Survivors benefits

Survivors benefits are for the family members of deceased workers, including spouses and children and, in some cases, dependent parents and ex-spouses. The deceased worker must have worked long enough to qualify for benefits for the family members to be eligible.

There are other qualification requirements, as well, including:

Spouses:

Being at least 60 (or at least 50 if disabled) OR caring for the deceased worker's child, who is disabled or under 16



Not remarrying before age 60

Ex-spouses:

Being at least 60 (or at least 50 if disabled) OR caring for the deceased worker's child, who is disabled or under 16



Not remarrying before age 60



Being married to the worker for at least 10 years prior to the divorce (only if not caring for a qualifying child)

Children:

Being under 18 or up to 19 if still attending secondary school OR having a disability that began before age 22



Being a biological child, adopted child, stepchild, grandchild, or stepgrandchild of the deceased worker

Dependent parents:

Being 62 or older



Having relied upon the deceased worker to provide at least half of their support

The value of these benefits varies depending on the relationship to the deceased. The age that qualifying spouses and ex-spouses apply at will also affect how much they receive. It's possible to get up to 100% of the worker's Social Security benefit.

3. Children's benefits

I've already talked about how children of disabled and deceased workers can qualify for Social Security, but the children of retired workers can, as well. To qualify, kids must meet the same requirements discussed above -- namely, being under 18 or under 19 if still in secondary school. Those disabled before age 22 qualify regardless of age.

But it's only possible to claim these benefits if the retired worker has already applied for their own benefit. In this scenario, seniors may want to consider claiming Social Security a little earlier than they had planned to, to take advantage of these extra checks before they lose them.

If you have any questions about any of the benefits discussed above or would like to apply, reach out to the Social Security Administration. It will likely need to see documentation of your relationship to the qualifying worker, as well as the worker's death certificate or information about their disability, if appropriate. The process can take time, so it's best not to wait too long to apply if you think you qualify.

